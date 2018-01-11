#SyriaWar
#InsideIraq
#Occupation
#SaudiStruggle
#YemenWar
More ›

Egypt court quashes ex-minister's $100m corruption conviction

#EgyptAir

Cairo's highest court orders retrail of Habib al-Adly, citing procedural errors in previous conviction and sentencing

Habib al-Adly had been sentenced to seven years for abusing public funds (AFP)
Reuters's picture
Reuters
Thursday 11 January 2018 12:56 UTC
Last update: 
Thursday 11 January 2018 13:48 UTC
Topics: 
EgyptAir
Tags: 
egypt, Habib al-Adly, Hosni Mubarak
Show comments

An Egyptian court on Thursday quashed the conviction and prison sentence for alleged corruption against ex-interior minister Habib al-Adly and ordered a retrial, judicial sources said.

A criminal court had sentenced Adly, who served under former president Hosni Mubarak before his fall to a popular uprising in 2011, to seven years in prison in April after convicting him on charges of abusing public funds.

The Court of Cassation, Egypt's top court whose decisions cannot be appealed, threw out Adly's conviction over procedural errors and ordered a retrial at a different criminal court, the judicial sources said.

His lawyer, Farid el-Deeb, told the Reuters news agency that the decision allows for Adly, who did not attend the hearing, to be freed without further legal procedures.

A copy of the April verdict obtained by Reuters showed that Adly and two other ministry officials were ordered to refund a total of $109.83m, and were fined the same amount.

A long-serving official at the apex of Egypt's feared internal security apparatus, Adly was acquitted of other graft charges two years ago.

He was also cleared in 2014, along with Mubarak and six aides, of charges related to killings of protesters during the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprising. 

Read more: 

Egypt court jails hundreds for offences at 2013 Cairo sit-in #EgyptTurmoil

Egypt sets presidential election date day after Sisi rival bows out #EgyptVote

Shafiq quit Egypt election bid after threats of 'sex tape' and corruption slurs: Sources #EgyptTurmoil