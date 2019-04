Les islamistes et la transition démocratique en Algérie : entre « récupération », « disparition » et… participation

Francois Burgat

François Burgat is Emeritus Research Director at France’s CNRS (IREMAN Aix-en-Provence). Among other institutions, he ran the French Middle Eastern Institute between 2013 and 2018 and the French Centre for Archeology and Social Sciences in Sanaa from 1997 to 2003. An expert on Islamist movements, his latest book (in French) is titled Understanding Political Islam: A Research Trajectory on Islamist Alterity 1973-2016 (La Découverte editions).