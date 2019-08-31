Syrian and Russian forces halt Idlib air strikes as ceasefire begins

A ceasefire came into effect in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Saturday, an activist group said, after the government agreed to halt its aerial bombardment as part of a Russian-backed deal.

"There are no warplanes in the sky and air strikes have stopped," said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war using a number of sources on the ground.

Clashes between government forces and rebel fighters also stopped on the edges of the Syrian opposition stronghold after a ceasefire went into effect at 6 am (03:00 GMT), he said.

Artillery and rocket attacks continued, however, despite the deal, he added.

Sources told Middle East Eye that artillery had targeted three villages since the ceasefire began.

Damascus ally Russia said that government forces would observe the ceasefire in an effort "to stabilise the situation" in Idlib, which is controlled by opposition forces.

The Syrian government agreed to the deal but a military source said the army "reserves the right to respond to violations" committed by militants, state news agency SANA said.

The truce comes after a visit by rebel-backer Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Moscow, where he sought Russian assistance to de-escalate what the United Nations has described as one of the worst humanitarian "nightmares" in Syria's eight-year conflict.

However, sources told MEE an air strike hit a health facility in the western countryside of Aleppo province, rebel-held territory adjacent to Idlib, three hours before the ceasefire went into effect.

The Observatory said the attack was Russian and wounded several health workers and put the medical centre out of service.

The UN has said that 43 health facilities and 87 educational facilities have been impacted by fighting since April in the region, which is home to three million people.

Most of the province and parts of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a militant alliance led by Syria's former al-Qaeda affiliate.

Russia-backed regime forces have been pushing for a full invasion of the region despite a deal with rebel backer Turkey in September last year to protect the area.

The increased bombardment by Damascus and Moscow since the end of April has displaced 400,000 people, the UN says, and killed more than 950 civilians, according to the Observatory.

Almost half of the displaced are living in camps, reception centres or in the open air, it added.

Earlier this month, Damascus scrapped a similar truce agreement only three days after it went into effect, accusing rebels of targeting a Russian air base.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who now controls around 60 percent of the country, has vowed to reclaim the rest, including Idlib.