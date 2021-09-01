West Bank: Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man near Ramallah

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.

The victim, a 39-year-old man who lived in the village, carried Jerusalem ID papers which allowed him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank, according to local residents.

He was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said.

The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.

Eleven days of conflict between Israel and Gaza in May marked the worst violence in the area since 2014, leaving more than 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel dead, and unrest has persisted despite an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

Attacks by Israeli troops and settlers across the West Bank in response to widespread protests during May against Israeli raids on al-Aqsa mosque saw 29 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded.

Last month, Israeli forces wounded at least 53 Palestinians amid a crackdown on protesters in the northern occupied West Bank village of Beita who are opposing the establishment of a new outpost in the area.

Seven Palestinians, including two teenagers, have been killed since the protest campaign against an illegal Israeli settlement on the town’s outskirts broke out in May.