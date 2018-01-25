Turkey calls on US to end support for pro-Kurdish forces or risk confrontation

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag warned that any US supporter of the YPG could 'become a target' in Syria

A Turkish army tank is stationed in a field near the Syrian border at Hassa, in Hatay province on January 25, 2018, as part of the operation 'Olive Branch' (AFP)

Turkey urged the United States on Thursday to halt its support for pro-Kurdish fighters or risk confronting Turkish forces on the ground in Syria, some of Ankara's strongest comments yet about a potential clash with its NATO ally.

The comments, from the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan's government, underscore the growing bilateral tensions, six days after Turkey launched its air and ground operation, "Olive Branch", in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Turkey's targeting of the People's Protection Units (YPG), which it views as a security threat, has opened a new front in Syria's multi-sided civil war.

Any push by Turkish forces towards Manbij, part of a Kurdish-held territory some 100km east of Afrin, could threaten US plans to stabilise northeast Syria and bring them into direct confrontation with U.S. troops deployed there.

"Those who support the terrorist organisation will become a target in this battle," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

'The United States needs to review its solders and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in such a way as to avoid a confrontation with Turkey' - Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag

"The United States needs to review its soldiers and elements giving support to terrorists on the ground in such a way as to avoid a confrontation with Turkey," Bozdag, who also acts as the government's spokesman, told broadcaster A Haber.

The US has around 2,000 troops in Syria, officially as part of an international, US-led coalition against Islamic State. Washington has angered Ankara by providing arms, training and air support to Syrian Kurdish forces that Turkey views as terrorists.

None of the Americans are known to be based in the Afrin area, but they are deployed in the Kurdish-held pocket that includes Manbij.

“With the Olive Branch operation, we have once again thwarted the game of those sneaky forces whose interests in the region are different,” Erdogan said in a speech to provincial leaders in Ankara.

“Starting in Manbij, we will continue to thwart their game.”

Differences over Syria policy have already strained Turkey’s relations with Washington almost to a breaking point. For the US, the YPG is a key ally against both Islamic State fighters and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

A Turkish operation in Manbij would be fraught with risk due to the presence of US military personnel in and around the town. They were deployed there last March to deter Turkish and US-backed rebels from attacking each other and have also carried out training missions in Manbij.

In a telephone call with Erdogan, US President Donald Trump raised US concerns over the Turkish offensive.

"President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria," the White House said in a statement. "He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees."

But an unnamed Turkish official told journalists that Trump did not share any “concerns [about] escalating violence” with regard to the ongoing military operation in Afrin and that the two leaders’ discussion of the operation was limited to an exchange of views.

The statement also said that Trump mentioned the necessity of limiting the duration of Operation Olive Branch and keeping in mind the presence of US troops in Manbij.

In an interview with Reuters, Turkey’s government spokesman said he saw a small possibility that Turkish forces could come face to face with the US troops in Manbij.

Meanwhile, US-backed Syrian fighters in the Manbij area have deployed to frontlines to confront any Turkish assault and are in contact with the US-led coalition over defending the town, their spokesman Sharfan Darwish said on Wednesday.