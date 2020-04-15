Israeli drone targets Hezbollah car near Syria-Lebanon border

An Israeli drone targeted a car carrying members of Hezbollah near the Syrian border with Lebanon, local media reported on Wednesday.

The strikes caused no casualties, with the passengers escaping before the car was hit and destroyed, a source from Hezbollah, a Shia group backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the country's long-running conflict, told the Haaretz newspaper.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed the strike, saying "Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle near the Jdaidit Yabous crossing" with Lebanon that is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported material damage to a "civilian car" in the same area, without mentioning what parties were involved in the attack.

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the strike.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, Israel has carried out several targeted raids against the Syrian government and its allies Hezbollah and Iran.

Hezbollah has been actively engaged in Syria since 2013, supporting Damascus in its fight to regain control of the country.

Israel has accused both of seeking to build a military presence alongside Syrian government forces in the war-torn country.

Israel has consistently maintained that Iran's presence in neighbouring Syria poses a threat and pledged to continue its attacks and prevent arms deliveries to its regional foes.