Palestinian refugee agency workers strike in Jordan

Thousands of employees of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in Jordan began a strike on Sunday to demand better pay, as the agency continues to face serious financial shortages.

The strike, which involves some 7,000 staff, is set to paralyse, educational, health and social institutions catering to 2.2 million Palestinian refugees spread across 10 camps in Jordan.

The UNWRA Workers' Union in Jordan, which is behind the call for a strike, said in a statement that it was "starting a strike on Sunday morning, with the closure of all UNWRA schools in Jordan, where employees and students will remain at home".

"The strike concerns all employees in the three sectors" of education, labour and services, according to the statement, "including accounting, security services, drivers, vocational training centres and regional offices".

The union blamed the agency's administration "for the complete suspension of education and health and social services" due to its "obstinate policy," according the statement.

The UN agency has 169 schools with 120,000 students, 25 health centres and 14 women's centres in Jordan.

The union had initially demanded a $280 increase in monthly salary before revising this down to $140, but the agency and the Jordanian government could only meet employees at $100, UNWRA spokesperson Jordan Sami Mshamsha told AFP.

"The Jordanian government and the UNWRA administration have made significant efforts to meet workers' demands, despite ... the agency's financial difficulties," Mshamsha said.

"We regret this strike movement and are concerned about its impact on the services provided to refugees," he added, hoping for a return to the negotiating table.

The UN agency has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis since the United State pulled its annual financial assistance of $300m in 2018.

In August the agency was dealt a further blow when Switzerland and Netherlands suspended their contributions, pending an investigation into mismanagement and abuse of authority.

That same month UNWRA chief Pierre Krahenbuhl, said the agency needed an extra $150m in order to keep operating until the end of the year.

"Our [2019] budget for all UNRWA operations in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon is $1.2bn. At this moment we have a remaining shortfall of $150m," he said.

The agency serves more than five million Palestinian refugees who depend on its aid in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the Palestinian Territories. It employs 30,000 people, mainly Palestinians.

More than 700,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes in the events leading to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. Survivors and their descendants still live in camps across neighbouring Arab countries, the West Bank and Gaza.