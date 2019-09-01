Saudi coalition air strike in Yemen said to have killed scores in detention centre

Air strikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition on Houthi military targets have struck a college-turned-prison in southwest Yemen, killing at least 60 people and injuring 50, a health ministry official told Middle East Eye.

Seven air strikes hit three buildings belonging to Dhamar Community College, where the Houthi movement was detaining 185 people, a spokesperson for Sanaa's Houthi-run health ministry said, with the number of casualties expected to rise as people are pulled out from beneath the rubble.

In a statement carried on Saudi state television, the coalition claimed that it had launched air strikes on a number of targets in southwest Yemen, destroying a site storing drones and missiles in the city.

Residents told the Reuters news agency there had been six air strikes and that a complex in the city being used as a detention centre had been hit.

"The explosions were strong and shook the city," one resident said. "Afterwards ambulance sirens could be heard until dawn."

In a tweet, the International Red Cross said it was providing 200 body bags and enough medical supplies to treat 100 critically wounded people.

The Western-backed coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi from power in Sanaa in late 2014.

Cracks have begun to show in the coalition, particularly between Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates, which have backed militias that have subsequently come to blows in recent months

The Houthis, meanwhile, control the major population centres and have stepped up cross-border missiles and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, hitting an airport and a major oil field in the past few weeks alone.

The coalition, whose rights record has been decried by international rights groups, said it had taken measures to protect civilians in Dhamar, claiming the assault complied with international law.

The United Nations has sought to ease tensions between the groups and prepare for peace negotiations in a war which has killed tens of thousands and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

While the conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Houthis, who deny being puppets of Tehran, claim to be fighting against a corrupt system.